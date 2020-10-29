1/1
Virginia E. Brossman
Virginia E. Brossman Virginia E. (Smith) Brossman, 90, of Denver, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in LaGrange, GA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Mary Catherine (Stephens) Smith. Virginia was a loving mother and grandmother who cared for her family and her children above all things. She had a kind and generous heart. Virginia made friends wherever she would go and loved to travel. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Virginia is survived by her four children: Vicki Brewer (Phil), Fitzgerald, GA, Lynda Rekasi (Emil, Jr.), Denver, PA, Tracy Clark (Mike), Fayetteville, AR and Mark Higgins (Melanie), Springdale, AR; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and four great great children. Also surviving is her brother Charles Smith, Marietta, GA and her sister Mary Frank Magourik, LaGrange, GA. A private graveside service will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
