Virginia E. “Ginny” (Reinert) Goldsborough, 76, of Shillington, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Robert L. Goldsborough Sr. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Grant and Ruth (Reinert) Sattazahn. Ginny worked at Berk-Tek for 20-plus years. She had her C.D.L. and owned and operated her own truck. Wanting to be home more often, she decided to change careers and became a drywall finisher subcontractor. She finished her career, going back to and retiring from Berk-Tek. She enjoyed a good game of bingo. She was a devoted mother to Bernice A. Jacques, of Shillington, widow of Mario, Joseph G. Jaroszenski, of Mohnton, Roxann L. Cox, of Shillington, widow of Shane, Rodney L., husband of Tracy J. Goldsborough, of Mohnton, and Randy L. Goldsborough, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlotte Williams. She will be missed by her dog, Toby. She was predeceased by sons, Terrence Reinert and Robert L. Goldsborough Jr.; granddaughter, Cynthia M. Jacques; and great-granddaughter, Melissa C. Jacques. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, with Pastor Rebecca W. Knox, officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow service at Allegheny Union Cemetery, Brecknock Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019