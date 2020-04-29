|
Virginia F. (Keller) George Virginia F. (Keller) George, 89, formerly of Virginville, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in The Lutheran Home at Topton, where she was a resident for 10 years. She was the widow of Lester H.A. George, who died on March 17, 2010. Born in Fleetwood, Virginia was a daughter of the late George L. and Louise M. (Miller) Keller. She was a member of the Reformed Congregation (UCC) of Ziegel’s Union Church, Breinigsville, and was a 1948 graduate of Kutztown Area High School. Mrs. George worked as a weaver at the former Kutztown Silk Mill, and as a sewing machine operator at the former Wenton Shoe Factory and Kutztown Manor, Inc., both in Kutztown. She was a member of Virginville Fire Company, where she served as a former President, and was a member of the Virginville Lioness and Lyons Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Virginia loved quilting and baking, and above all, spending time with her family. Virginia is survived by her three children, Diana J. (George), wife of Wayne L. Heffner, Millsboro, DE, Debra L. (George), widow of Bruce L. Angstadt, Lenhartsville, and Charles L., husband of Lisa S. (Fisher) George, Fleetwood; brother, Richard P. Keller, Maxatawny Twp.; five grandchildren, Mandy D. (Heffner), wife of David M. Hinkel, Jeremy L. George, companion Yari Ortiz, Eric C., husband of Jacqueline S. (Meck) Heffner, Nathan C., husband of Deanna (Broughton) George, Brianne M. (George), wife of Zackary J. Tempesco; and six great-grandchildren, Zachary D. Hinkel, Camron A. Hinkel, Garrett G. Heffner, Keira A. Heffner, Hazel G. Tempesco, and Eliana R. George. In addition to her husband and parents, Virginia was predeceased by a brother, Dallas Keller. A funeral service to celebrate Virginia’s life will be LIVE streamed for relatives and friends to view safely from home on Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Revered Kent Rhodehamel officiating. Burial in Ziegel’s Church Union Cemetery, Breinigsville, will follow and be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date for the public to attend. The family requests contributions be made in Virginia’s memory to Ziegel’s Union Church, United Church of Christ congregation, 9990 Ziegels Church Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031. To request access to view the service, please submit your name and email address to [email protected] Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020