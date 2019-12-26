|
Virginia F. “Ginny” Manel, 89, of West Wyomissing, passed away December 24, 2019 at 3:43 PM at Maidencreek Place where she was a guest since August 13th. She was the wife of the late Francis “Frank” Manel who passed away May 6, 1997. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Raymond A. Hafer, Sr. and Bertha (Seidel) Hafer. Virginia worked as a finisher for the former Kelray Knitting and lastly as a looper for 15 years at the Former Berkshire knitting Mill, retiring in 1979. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church, Cumru Twp. She is survived by her brother – Raymond A. Hafer, Jr., West Wyomissing and her sister – Grace Walters, Shillington. There are also several Nieces and Nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Charles E. Hafer (2012), and her sisters – Fern Lincoln (2016) and Esther M. Teter (2008). Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by her funeral service beginning at 10:30 AM from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. The Very Rev. Donald E. Wunderlich will officiate. Interment in St. Stephen’s PNC Cemetery, Kenhorst. It was Virginia’s wish the she be remembered by making a contribution to her church, St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church, 20 St. Stephen’s Church Lane, Reading, PA 19607. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019