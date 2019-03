Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia (Miller) Hess.

Virginia M. Hess, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Kutztown Manor.

Born in Shanesville, she was the daughter of the late

Howard and Delilah (Hess) Miller Sr.

She is survived by daughters, Sherry Ginther, of Auburn, Sandra Hess, of Reading; son, David Hess; brother Howard Miller Jr.

She was predeceased by son, Larry.

Services are private. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.