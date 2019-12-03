|
Virginia Anna Homan, 81, died December 1, 2019 in her Exeter Township residence. She was the wife of Gerald John Homan, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born April 3, 1938, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Eleanor V. (Ely) Kofroth. Virginia was a 1956 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed as a manager with Weis Markets, 13 th & Rockland Streets, for 10 years. Virginia enjoyed knitting and cross stitching, playing scrabble with her friends weekly, and family vacations to the Outer Banks, NC; and she was always the heart of family gatherings. A member of Community United Church of Christ, Exeter Township, she was also active in the former St. Thomas UCC Church, Reading. Surviving, in addition to her husband, is her daughter, June Ann Homan, Straka, wife of Gregory S. Straka of Exeter Township, and her daughter-in-law, Victoria (Toohey) Homan-DuPont of Maryland. There are also five grandchildren: Christopher J., husband of Cathleen (Dowell) Homan of O’Fallon, IL; Sean M., husband of Avrie (Isaaac) Homan of Gorham, ME; Megan E. (Homan), wife of Michael Urgo of Manchester, MD; Joshua T. Straka of Exeter Township and Ashley T. Straka of Exeter Township. In addition, there are seven great grandchildren: Hannah C. Homan, Emily J. Homan, Charlottte N. Homan, John R. Homan, Elaina G. Homan, Eileen R. Urgo and Zoë R. Urgo. Virginia is survived her brother, Roger A., husband of Jacqueline (Gable) Kofroth of Exeter Township. She was preceded in death by her son, John G. Homan, who died November 14, 2003; her two grandsons, Shane M. and Gregory J. Straka who died June 24, 1990; and by three siblings, Ralph I. Kofroth, Helen M. (Kofroth) Heckman and Irvin S. Kofroth. Services will be held Saturday, December 7 th at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 and/or Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
