Virginia A. Houck, 97, of Palmer Township, Pa., passed away on January 4, 2019, at her residence.
Born July 4, 1921, in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Luigi Agostini and Maria Bellini Agostini. In
addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her
husband, Robert; and sons, Timothy and Roger Houck.
She was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantel
Catholic Church in Palmer Township, and was a member and past regent of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Easton #358.
Virginia is survived by nieces and nephews; and was also predeceased by 7 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday,
October 19, 2019, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Palmer Township, PA 18045. The interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery in Palmer Township. There are no calling hours. The Finegan Funeral Home in Palmer is coordinating arrangements. Visit www.fineganfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jane's.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019