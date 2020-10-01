Virginia L. Mahoney Virginia L. Mahoney, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was 86. Virginia was a Registered Nurse and inspired her two oldest granddaughter’s Jennifer and Rachael to pursue this profession. Virginia will be remembered in part for her sharp wit as she always had a humorous response to most things. Virginia traveled to Saudi Arabia and lived for 8 years as her husband was employed there. She also thoroughly enjoyed her trips to Ireland with her husband and sisters. Her favorite hobbies were reading, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is the beloved Wife to James Mahoney; devoted mother to James Mahoney III who preceded his mother in death, Kathy Kelley, Jack Mahoney and Jeff Mahoney (Kimberly); loving grandmother to Jennifer Pinson, Rachael Pinson, Allison Cox (Scott), Ashlyn Mahoney and Krista Mahoney; cherished great grandmother to Michael Xander Barajas, James Patrick Fenn and Merritt Reeves Cox. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:30am until 11:00am in the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter St., Woodbury, NJ 08096. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am at Holy Angels Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, Woodbury followed by interment at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303 shsweb@spartanburghumane.org 864-583-4805



