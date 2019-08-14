|
|
Virginia A. "Nancy" Lawson, 98, of Wyomissing passed away in her sleep on Friday, August 9, 2019, after a brief
illness.
She was born in 1921 to Virginia "Ginny" D. Steininger (née Muhlenberg) and G. Russell Steininger of Reading.
After graduating from Duke University with a degree in chemistry, she worked as a bench chemist in New Jersey. There she met her future husband, J. J. Lawson. They were married at the Brooke Mansion in Birdsboro in 1944, and shared 43 years together before Jerry's death in 1987.
Nancy loved sailing and travel, and collecting photos and memories from many trips with friends and family. For over 20 years, she was a member of Wyomissing's Friday Club. Nancy was also an avid bridge player. She credited the game with keeping her sharp, and she valued the social ties of her weekly bridge group.
Nancy moved to The Highlands in 2000, following the passing of her own mother in 1999. Ginny had been one of the first residents when The Highlands opened, and Nancy already felt a connection there. She came to consider the community part of her extended family.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, three grandchildren, half-sister, their respective families, and many dear friends. She will be much missed.
A private remembrance will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at The Highlands in Wyomissing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The
Nature Conservancy (Pennsylvania).
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019