Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Virginia (Platt) Lilley Obituary

Virginia P.Lilley, 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. in Penn State Health-St. Joseph

Hospital.

She was the wife of the late William T. Lilley, who passed away June 25, 2005. Born in Richwood, West Virginia, Mrs. Lilley was the daughter of the late Charles A. Platt and Madge M. (Callison) Platt. She was a graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Spring Valley Church of God and served as a missionary. Mrs. Lilley found her passion for life in writing letters to missionaries. Then this opened the door for her to travel to 57 countries and many states. She was a mission's representative with World Missions and Men and Women of Action. Mrs. Lilley was director of

Delinquent Tax Bureau in Berks County Courthouse for 13 years retiring in 1996.

She is survived by her son, Charles D. Lilley, of Reading; and was preceded in death by her daughter, P. Diane (Lilley) Wisniewski, September 28, 2003. Mrs. Lilley is also survived by her 3 grandsons; 7 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Jone Edwards, of Spokane, Washington; and Norma "Toby" Hughes, of San Antonio, Texas; and was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Seaman; and brother, Fred Platt.

Funeral service will be held in Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Road, Temple, Thursday,

September 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Robert E. Hinson will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Spring Valley Church of God, Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m..

Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
