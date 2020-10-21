1/1
Virginia M. Stoyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Stoyer Virginia M. “Ginger” Stoyer, 93, of Myerstown, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at StoneRidge. She was the loving wife of the late Robert A. Stoyer, who passed away August 6, 2001. Ginger, born in Reading on April 6, 1927, was the daughter of the late Ralph C. Guldin and Flora J. (Rentschler) Guldin / Keiser. Ginger was retired from Essick & Barr Insurance in Reading. She lived in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, FL before moving back to Pennsylvania in 2016. Ginger loved boating, waterskiing, reading, travelling, card and board games. Most often, you would find her dressed in her favorite color purple, telling stories or reading a romance book. Surviving, are her son, Terry Stoyer and his wife, Tasa of FL.; granddaughter, Amanda (Stoyer) Dolan and her husband, Michael of Bernville, PA; and 2 great granddaughters; Kiley and Ashley. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Jeffrey R. Stoyer. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00pm in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auman's Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved