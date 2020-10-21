Virginia M. Stoyer Virginia M. “Ginger” Stoyer, 93, of Myerstown, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at StoneRidge. She was the loving wife of the late Robert A. Stoyer, who passed away August 6, 2001. Ginger, born in Reading on April 6, 1927, was the daughter of the late Ralph C. Guldin and Flora J. (Rentschler) Guldin / Keiser. Ginger was retired from Essick & Barr Insurance in Reading. She lived in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, FL before moving back to Pennsylvania in 2016. Ginger loved boating, waterskiing, reading, travelling, card and board games. Most often, you would find her dressed in her favorite color purple, telling stories or reading a romance book. Surviving, are her son, Terry Stoyer and his wife, Tasa of FL.; granddaughter, Amanda (Stoyer) Dolan and her husband, Michael of Bernville, PA; and 2 great granddaughters; Kiley and Ashley. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Jeffrey R. Stoyer. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00pm in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com