Virginia McCane

Virginia L. McCane, 88, of Sinking Spring, passed away Sunday October 18 in her Sinking Spring residence. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles Hiester and Emily (Reifsnyder) Hiester. She was a graduate of the former Sinking Spring High School. She is survived by her son, Michael G. McCane and her sisters Darlene F. Weitzel and Annette Lengle. Mrs. McCane was predeceased by her brothers Frederick R. Reifsnyder and Glenwood C. Hiester. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Reverend Carolyn Lugo will officiate. The family expresses their gratitude for the exceptional care given by Compassus Hospice. Bean Funeral Home and Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
