Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc.
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Mt. Penn, PA
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc.
2100 Perkiomen Avenue
Mt. Penn, PA
Virginia (Keller) Millard


1931 - 2019
Virginia (Keller) Millard Obituary

Virginia M. (Keller) Millard, 88, of

Fleetwood, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, in her home.

She was the wife of Charles K. Millard. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mae (Steinger)

Keller. Virginia loved to read, sing and knit. She also

enjoyed going to the casinos, gardening and playing bingo. She worked as a candymaker at Linette Candies for 17 years.

Virginia is survived by her children: Brenda Loose (Charles), Georgene Delp (Gregory), Linda Hickey, Charles Jr. (Sheri), Joetta Keller, Michael (Lillian), Bruce (Crystal); 25 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Richard, Rosetta, Barbara, Charlotte, Ella and Patricia.

She is predeceased by her sons, Chad and Benjamin; two grandchildren; and 2 sisters.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Monday, August 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 7, 2019
