Virginia M. (Keller) Millard, 88, of
Fleetwood, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, in her home.
She was the wife of Charles K. Millard. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mae (Steinger)
Keller. Virginia loved to read, sing and knit. She also
enjoyed going to the casinos, gardening and playing bingo. She worked as a candymaker at Linette Candies for 17 years.
Virginia is survived by her children: Brenda Loose (Charles), Georgene Delp (Gregory), Linda Hickey, Charles Jr. (Sheri), Joetta Keller, Michael (Lillian), Bruce (Crystal); 25 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Richard, Rosetta, Barbara, Charlotte, Ella and Patricia.
She is predeceased by her sons, Chad and Benjamin; two grandchildren; and 2 sisters.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on
Monday, August 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.LutzFuneralHome.com.