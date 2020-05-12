Virginia M. "Jeannie" Przydzial, 92, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away peacefully during the morning hours of Friday May 8, 2020 in Manor Care Health Services-Laureldale. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Franckowiak) Bachulski. Jeannie is survived by her loving children; Denise (Przydzial) wife of Michael P. LeVan of Muhlenberg Twp. and Kathleen widow of Albert Barskey of Temple. Jeannie is also survived by her six grandchildren; Albert Barskey IV, Bradley and Jason Barskey, Matthew and Emily LeVan, and Travis Mountain. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren; Aiden and Noah and several nieces and nephews. Jeannie was predeceased by her son, Dennis, in 1991 and her daughter Barbara in 2005 and her brother Stanley in 2013 and her sister Dorothy in 2015. Jeannie was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading where she enjoyed lending a hand with the pierogi society. Jeannie also enjoyed many activities such as bingo, word searches, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her friends and family. Jeannie was a hardworker and good provider to her family, working at the former Mohn's Hat Factory, Berkshire Knitting Mill and Luden's where she retired after 23 years of service in 1991. She will be sadly missed.



