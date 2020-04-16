|
Virginia R. Miller, born June 24, 1925 to Harold D. Miller and A. Dorothy (From) Miller, Virginia R. Miller passed away on April 14, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center in Wernersville, PA. Ginny attended Cedar Crest College, graduating with a degree in Home Economics. Following college, she worked at her family business, Miller & From Florist in Reading, PA, where she was known for her beautiful and delicate flower arrangements. After the family sold the business, Ginny completed her master’s degree in Home Economics at Penn State University and joined the staff at the Reading School District, teaching at North West Junior High School. Later, she became a member of the school district’s administrative team and directed the Home Economics Department. Among many projects, Ginny is fondly remembered for initiating the childcare center at Reading High School. This onsite day care center allowed teen mothers to continue their education while their children were safely cared for at the high school campus. Following retirement, Ginny remained active in multiple organization including The Junior League of Reading, PA, Inc., the Retired Teachers’ Association of the Reading School District, and Children and Youth Services. Additionally, she volunteered at St. John’s Church in Sinking Spring, attending Bible study, working with the Sunday School, and designing bulletin boards for the hallways. Ginny was predeceased by her four siblings: Richard Miller, Mary McCloy, Harold D. Miller, Jr., and Charles W. Miller. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Janice B. Miller (wife of Charles W. Miller); her nephews Rodney Miller, Jeffrey Miller, and Kevin McCloy; and her nieces Kathleen Stump, Patricia Miller Rich, Marianne Blankenbiller, and Michelle Davis. She is predeceased by her nephew Shawn McCloy and niece Sharon Ottilie. Funeral arrangements will be held on a later date at the discretion of the family. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020