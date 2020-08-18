Virginia R. Scarpignato Virginia R. Scarpignato, age 91, died peacefully at home while in the loving care of her daughter. She was the youngest of seven children and grew up in Exeter Township, PA. She has one surviving sibling, Estella Kemp of Northfield, NJ. Early days, Ginny worked at Textile Chemical in Reading and later retired from the Reading Hospital and Medical Center after 20 odd years in the Admissions Department. She made life-long friends at each place of employment. Ginny loved her large family and close friends above all else. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Michael Scarpignato and by her son Michael S. Scarpignato. She is survived by JoAnn and Jim Gardella and their three sons, James, Daniel and Michael, as well as Jean and Scott Mack and their son and daughter Andrew and Alexandra. She also was blessed with three great grandchildren and enjoyed being Great Nana to Emre and Ryan Gardella, sons of Danny and Theresa Poon and Emilia Lynn Wosleger, daughter of Alex and Chris Wosleger. Extended surviving family includes sister-in-law Nina Fasig and her children, Harold, John, Darla, Deanna and Tara, whom cared deeply for their Aunt Ginny. Ginny spent many happy days as the heart of her family, cooking elaborate holiday meals and the best pizza ever made in a home oven. She kept us all grounded by actively listening and saying the most with the least amount of words. She was always amused by the comics and liked sharing all the little saying and adages found in daily newspapers and monthly magazines. She enjoyed big band music, Gene Kelly musicals and any song sung by Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin. She absolutely loved Gin Rummy with Jimmy, Lunches with Danny, Boxing/UFC nights with Michael, and any time spent with Andrew and Alex in Maine or New Jersey. Ginny was also fond of a good slice of cheesecake, the Peanuts gang, and adored a very special black and white cat named Sushi. Ginny blessed us all with her big heart, her quiet strength and her arms-wide-open capacity for caring. The Family suggests contributions be sent to Holy Spirit Farm and Horse Sanctuary or the charity of your choice
. Peace. Love. Joy. God Bless. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Pleasant View Cemetery.