|
|
Virginia M. “Ginny” (Matz) Seigfried, 95, of Wyomissing, formerly of West Lawn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Russell W. Seigfried. Born in Reading on May 17, 1924, Ginny was a daughter of the late Ralph S. and Clara M. (Stutzman) Matz She was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School. Ginny was a faithful member at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Robesonia. Ginny started her career at the Berkshire Knitting Mills as a seamstress. Later she became a Utility Operator with Western Electric and stayed with them when they became AT&T and then Lucent Technology before retiring after over 23 years. She was a part of the Pioneers and West Lawn Seniors. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and volunteering for the After School Program at her church. Ginny also liked to knit and crochet. She would give family and the church some of the Afghans Blankets that she made. Surviving Ginny are her two sisters, Elizabeth M. “Betty” (Matz) Sell, of West Reading, wife of the late Fred Sell; and Marilyn L. (Matz) Werner and her husband, Frank, of Catawissa. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Ginny is predeceased by her sister, Mary M. (Matz) Shoffner; and her husband, Harold. Services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. A viewing will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Ginny will be laid to rest beside her husband, Russell, at Pleasantview Cemetery, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ginny to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020