Virginia “Ginny” M. (Crouthamel) Zajac, 61, of Mertztown, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Mitchell J. Zajac for 30 years. Born in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of Venice Joy Crouthamel, a resident of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, and the late Richard Joseph Crouthamel. Ginny graduated from Louis E. Dieruff High School and had been employed by Signature Family Services in Reading for 14 years. She was a member of the Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, Fleetwood, Ray A Master Post 217 Ladies Auxiliary, Mertztown Rod & Gun Club and the Sinnemahoning Sportsman’s Club in Cameron County. Ginny enjoyed riding passenger on the motorcycle with Mitch and cherished moments and memories made with family and friends. She also liked camping, four-wheeling and the mountains of Potter and Cameron Counties where she also felt loved and at home with friends. Mostly, she just loved spending time with family and friends and loved to be around children and their laughter. Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are her son, Brian M., of Mertztown; brother, Michael R. Crouthamel, husband of Deborah L. of Merrimack, N.H.; sister, Karen L. Crouthamel, of Allentown; father-in-law, Joseph Zajac, of Mertztown; and brother-in-law, William M. Zajac, of Kuwait. Additional survivors are nieces and nephews: Mike and Megan Crouthamel, Matt and Ashley Crouthamel, Becky and John Dalrymple, along with great nieces and nephews Bayleigh, Brody, Gavin and Maddy, all of Merrimack, N.H. A public Memorial Service will be announced in the future after the gathering restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ginny’s memory to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020