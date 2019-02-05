Vito F. Barrasso, 93, of Mohnton, died peacefully in his residence on January 31, 2019.

Vito was the widower of Joann (Pompiano), of Reading. He was son of the late Pasquale and Rose (Gabrielle) Barrasso.

He is survived by his son, Stephen P., husband to Sharon K. (Fox), whom he resided with; grandchildren: Victoria J. (Barrasso) Hadden, Melissa K. Morey and Candice M.

(Barrasso) Smith; brother, Michael Barrasso; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by granddaughter, Janna M. Morey; and 2 sisters, Elizabeth McFadden and Theresa Mellinger.

Memorial service and celebration of life will be held on March 16, 12-3 p.m., at Slovak Catholic Sokol Club, 411 Crestmont St., Reading.



