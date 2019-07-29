Vittorio Penta, 83, passed away July 26, 2019, in his

Sinking Spring residence.

He was the husband of the late Ruth Ann (Hagan) Penta. Born in Colli A Volturno, Italy, he was the son of the late Angelo and Giustina (De Sandro) Penta.

Vittorio enjoyed fishing and was a semi-pro bowler in the Philadelphia area. He was formerly employed with

E. Forrest & Sons Construction, Croydon, Pa.

He is survived by his 5 children: Joseph Penta, Susan Penta, Theresa Penta, Marie Hart and John Penta. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Antimo and Vincenzo; and predeceased by his brother, Giuseppe, and sister, Carmella. He also is survived by his 11 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



