|
Vivian G. Kunkle, 89, of Oley, passed away at 3:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 31st at Berks Heim.
Vivian was born in Oley, Pa., on August 16, 1930, a daughter of the late Ella (Diehl) and Griesmer G. Weidner. She was the widow of
Robert F. Kunkle, who predeceased her in 2007.
Vivian worked as a monitor at the former Wagner Electric, Boyertown, Pa., for 47 years retiring 1995. She was a beautician for 30 years. She had a beauty shop in her home. Vivian was an tour escort for Macaronis, 7 years, and Carl Bieber, 4 years. Vivian loved to travel and setting up at flea markets.
Vivian is survived by a daughter, Sherry, wife of Kirk Christman, of Fleetwood, Pa.; and two sons, Larry Kunkle, husband of Anne Marie Kunkle, of Reading, Pa.; and
Stephen Kunkle, husband of Judy Kunkle, of Oley, Pa.
She was predeceased by her companion, Robert Schaeffer.
A graveside service will be announced at a future date.
A special thank you to the staff at Berks Heim A2 unit for their exceptional care of our Mom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fairchild Foundation, 330 West Main Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508 in her name.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.