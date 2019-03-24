Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian (Reese) Leber.

Vivian G. Leber died after a long illness on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in her residence.

She was born January 10, 1925, to the late John P. and

Edna R. Reese. She was the loving wife of the late John E. Leber Sr.; they were married for 52 years.

Vivian was a graduate of Wernersville High School class of 1943. Vivian enjoyed her many friends and was very

devoted to her family. She was a member of the Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church.

The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care provided to her by Visiting Angels, Home Instead and Hartland Hospice.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Harold, William, Russell and John.

She is survived by sons, John E. Leber Jr. and Kerry W. Leber, both of Spring Township; and one sister, Elaine Binkley, wife of Wilmot, of Sinking Spring; as well as

several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. The family will receive friends and

relatives from 10-11:30 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Pleasant View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her

honor to Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church.

Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

