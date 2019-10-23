|
|
Vivian M. (Keller) Riegel, 99, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away October 23, 2019, at Keystone Villa. Her husband, Richard L. Riegel, died on November 27, 1994. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Rubin and Catharine F. (Horning) Keller. She was a 1938 graduate of West Reading High School. Vivian was employed by Berkshire Knitting Mills as a quality controller in the Technical Research Lab, retiring in 1943. She also worked for the American Casualty Life Insurance Company, Reading. Vivian was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Reading. She was a former assistant treasurer for the Women’s Christian Club. Vivian is survived by her son, Philip S. (Kathy) Riegel, Pottstown. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack R. Keller. Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019