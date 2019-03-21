Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Bernard Manning Jr..

W. Bernard "Bernie" Manning Jr., 76, of Mohnton, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Penn State

Health-St. Joseph Medical Center.

He was the husband of Jean A. (Fry) Manning.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late

Wellington B. Manning and Augusta (Mehosky) Boyer.

Bernie graduated from West Reading High School in 1960 and was a member of St. John Baptist De La Salle. He worked as an HVAC salesman for the Reading Foundry for over 25 years.

In addition to his wife Jean, Bernie is survived by his sons, Edward B., husband of Wendy, Wyomissing, and Scott A., husband of Veronica, Mohnton; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, Greg; and two sisters, Sundra Comer and Althea Cirillo.

He is predeceased by daughter Kim.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Lutz

Funeral Home, 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Baptist De La Salle, 42 Kerrick Rd., Shillington, PA 19607. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Baptist De La Salle to the address above. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



