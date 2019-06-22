Waldemar Ramirez, 77, of Macungie, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21,, 2019, at Legends of Allentown.

He was the husband of Alma (Suarez) Ramirez, with whom he shared over 51

wonderful years of marriage. Born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Enrique Ramirez and Obdulia Zapata. Before retiring he worked as a layout at Agere Systems for over 41 years. Papi's grandchildren and canine companions were his pride and joy.

Papi was loved and will be missed by his wife, Alma; daughters, Marisel R., wife of David Smith, of Douglassville; Cristina, wife of Robert Adams of Zionsville; son, Waldemar II and his wife, Melissa, of Allentown; grandchildren: Austin, Benjamin, Kiana, Joshua, Isabella, Tyler.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd.,

Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials can be made to the Autism Society of Berks Co., c/o the funeral home, PO Box 190, 18031.



