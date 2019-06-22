Wallace Monderwicz

Obituary
Wallace J. "Tex" Monderewicz, 95, of

Cumru Twp., died during the afternoon hours of Monday, June 17, 2019, in his

residence.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Leon and Eleanora (Frodyua) Monderewicz.

He is survived by his brother, John Monderewicz, of Spring Twp.; and his sister, Julie Monderewicz, of France.

Wallace was a parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading.

Wallace proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army, having participated in the

Central Burma Campaign. He was employed by the former Textile Machine Works until his retirement.

Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and

respects to the family on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 239 South Ninth Street, Reading, PA 19602. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will

follow in St. Mary R.C. Cemetery, Reading.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 22, 2019
