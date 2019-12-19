|
Walter A. Rotkiske, Sr., of Muhlenberg Township, passed away December 18, 2019 at 12:57 AM in the Mifflin Center, Shillington, with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Nancy L. (Thomas) Rotkiske, who passed away July 15, 2015 after almost 60 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Josephine (Dudek) Rotkiske. He was the owner and operator of Rotkiske Roofing & Siding, Temple for over 50 years, retiring in 1987. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed farming, animals, auctions and his grandchildren. He is survived by his children – Linda L. wife of Paul Reynolds, Reinholds, Walter A. Rotkiske, Jr., Temple, John B. husband of Allyson Rotkiske, Shillington, Richard A. husband of Crystal Rotkiske, Temple, Kathy A. wife of Carl Youndt, Stevens, Thomas M. Rotkiske, Temple, 11 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings – Delores wife of David Hardinger, Stanley husband of Frances Rotkiske and Alice Shaner, all of Temple. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6-8 PM and on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by his funeral service beginning at 10:30 AM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. The Rev. Dr. Alfred K. Schwerdt will officiate. Interment with military honors in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019