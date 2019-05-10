Walter R. Brandt, 78, of Blandon, passed away on Thursday morning, May 9, 2019, at the Highlands, Wyomissing, Pa.

Born November 25, 1940, in the Bronx, New York, Walter was the son of the late

Milton and Helen (Braun) Brandt.

He and the love of his life, his wife, Randi B. (Roeberg) Brandt, were married on June 23, 1996, in Reading, Pa.

Walter was a Senior Buyer for Boscov's for 37 years,

retiring in June of 2017.

He was of the Jewish faith.

Walter graduated in 1958 from New Rochelle High School, New Rochelle, N.Y., and also from Ryder University with a bachelor's in business administration.

Walter loved sports, horse racing, pinball, trains and his trips to the casinos where he enjoyed playing poker. Walter truly enjoyed his favorite travel destination, St. Maarten, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Randi, Walter is survived by his four children: Holly A. (Brandt) Zinn, wife of Harry Zinn, Hewlett, N.Y.; Russell S. Brandt, husband of Frances M. (Loewenstein) Brandt, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; and Alyssa P. Brandt and Ashley R. Brandt, at home. Walter is also

survived by his 10 grandchildren and was a loving father

figure to Grace K. Batista and Elijah M. Velazquez.

Along with his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his brother, Sandy Brandt.

Memorial services for Walter will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Walbert Funeral Home &

Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family will also be accepting friends on Sunday

evening May 12, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. and Monday evening, May 13, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the family home at 301 Faith Drive, Blandon, PA.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for our friend Walter and his family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



