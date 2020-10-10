1/
Walter Christ
Walter R. Christ Walter R. Christ, 82, of the Highlands at Wyomissing, and formerly of Muhlenberg Township, Laureldale and Fleetwood, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Carolyn T. (Trexler) Christ, to whom he was married for fifty-six years. Born in West Reading, Walter was the son of the late Walter J. and Mabel S. (Rothermel) Christ. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: David W. Christ, husband of Lori (Houser) Christ, Laureldale; a daughter: Sandra L. (Christ), wife of Sean O’Connor, West Chester; two grandchildren: Courtney Christ, Syracuse and Tyler Christ, Laureldale; and a brother: Daniel R. Christ, husband of Julia (Dries) Christ, of Phoebe Berks, Wernersville. Walter was a 1955 graduate of Fleetwood Area High School, a 1959 graduate of Ursinus College, and a 1962 graduate of Eckels College of Mortuary Science, Philadelphia. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Walter was a funeral director for thirty-six years owning and operating the Walter R. Christ Funeral Home in Fleetwood from 1964 to 1972 and the Walter R. Christ Funeral Home, Inc., Laureldale from 1973 until his retirement in 2001. Walter was a member and former consistory member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Fleetwood. He served on the Board of Directors of the Fleetwood Bank for twenty-five years. Other memberships include Huguenot Lodge #377 F. & A.M., Reading Consistory, Rajah Shrine, Muhlenberg Lions Club, Fleetwood Grange, and Moselem Golf Club Old Goats. Graveside services will be private in Fleetwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul’s U.C.C. Endowment, 5 W. Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522 or Salvation Army, 301 S. 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is honored to be caring for Walter and his family at this time. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

