Walter Christ

Like Walter and Carolyn,I have been a lifetime member of St Paul's UCC in Fleetwood. Blessings and God's Peace to Carolyn and family . I know countless good memories will help at this difficult time, and he will be missed by many folks. I always enjoyed chances to talk to Walter and Carolyn when we visited down in Fleetwood, since Dave and I moved to Potter County.

Sandy Lenhart Kline

Friend