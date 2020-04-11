|
Walter Harry Davis (affectionately called Pop) passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 92 in Reading Hospital. Walt was married to his loving wife, Martha, for 72 years (wow!) and together they created a beautiful family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren totaling 96 members. Pop was a caring, supportive family man. His wit and dry sense of humor is a family legend. He could always be counted on to love and cherish, forgive and forget, and throw in lots of hugs and kisses. Pop’s deeply rooted Catholic faith and his reverence for life was a guiding light for both him and his community. Throughout his long life, he volunteered his time for numerous church, school and community organizations. Walter was born in Chester, Pa, graduated from St. James High School then enlisted in Navy Air Corps. After the war, he enrolled in Lehigh University graduating as a Mining Engineer. After working in the mines for several years, he enrolled at Villanova University graduating with a degree in electrical engineering. After a successful career at Western Electric, he worked as a software engineer in retirement. A celebration of Walter’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Veterans Association, 200 Tranquility Lane, Reading, PA 19607 or to Sacred Heart Church, 701 Franklin St, West Reading PA 19611. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
