Walter B. “Barney” Domagalski, 99, formerly of Country Meadows, passed away during the evening hours of Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Berks Heim, Bern Twp. Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary (Rebholtz) Domagalski, in 1998. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Kaminski) Domagalski. Walter is survived by his loving daughter, Robin A. (Domagalski), wife of Albert J. Gombar, of Shillington. He is also survived by his grandson, Timothy R., husband of Rachel Gombar; and his great-grandsons, Jacob T. and William R. Gombar. Walter is a graduate of Reading High School. He proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army. Walter was a former parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, Millmont, before becoming a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Walter was employed by Georgia-Pacific as a cutter lead-man before retiring after 37 years of employment. Walter loved his family, and enjoyed watching Legion Baseball Games, doing his woodworking and growing and giving his vegetables to his neighbors. He will be sadly missed. Walter’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Berks Heim B-1 Staff for the compassionate care extended to “Boopy” and his family. Services and burial for Walter will be private. Please omit flowers. It has been suggested by the family that contributions can be made to St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 322 South Fifth Street, Reading, PA 19602, or have a Mass said in Walter’s memory at the church of your choosing. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019