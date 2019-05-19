Walter David Eisenhower Jr., 91,

formerly of Audubon, Pa., passed away May 18, 2019, at Luther Acres Manor.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Walter D. Eisenhower Sr. and Pearl (Hauder) Eisenhower. He was the devoted husband of the late Eleanor Komlodi Eisenhower. In his late 80s, he stayed by his wife's side through a very lengthy illness.

Walter is survived by his son, W. David III, husband of Maria Bertucci, of Philadelphia; and three daughters:

Deborah Volker, of York, Diana Hughes, wife of Glenn, of Lancaster, and Julia Gustafson, wife of Grant, of Long Beach, California. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; his brother, Gerald; and sister, Mary.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Eileen; and his brother, Kenneth.

Walter graduated from Reading High School in 1945. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from Albright College which led to his career in semiconductor engineering. He was a

significant developer of the 6502 chip, which ran the first Apple computers, the Commodore 64 and Atari games. It is still widely used today. ("Team 6502," a website dedicated to the team that developed the chip will be available this summer.)

Walter was a dedicated family man, avid storyteller and ice cream enthusiast. He was generous and glad to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He loved music and

enjoyed singing with the choir at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Audubon, where he was an active member for 47 years.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. For online

condolences, please visit LutzFuneralHome.com.



