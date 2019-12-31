|
Walter James Faust, Jr., 88, of Hamburg, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 in Laurel Center, Hamburg. Born December 23, 1930, he was the son of the late Walter (Chic) James Faust, Sr. and Ida Mae (Wentzel) Faust. He was married to Kathleen Joyce Kneeream in 1959 and is survived by sons Terrence James Faust, husband of Connie Faust, and Jeffrey Thomas Faust; grandchildren Heather Carroll, Emily Faust and Travis Faust; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is sister Shirley Labreque, wife of Butch Labreque, and sister-in-law Kathy Faust. He was preceded in death by his sister June Austin and his brother Richard Faust. Walter was the very devoted 45 year companion of Dorothy (Dot) K. Zerr, who predeceased him, and will be lovingly missed by her son, Richard L. Zerr, husband of Kim Zerr, and their daughter, Tana Connolly. He will also be missed by family members Bernice and Daniel Boyer, and Ruth Brown, who was his caregiver in the last years of his life. Walter was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and retired from BARTA (Berks Area Transit Authority) as a bus mechanic. He was a member of Hamburg Fish and Game Association, and enjoyed gardening, playing pool, hunting, deep sea fishing, and life by the ocean at his get away home in Delaware. But most importantly, he was a kind and caring soul who was happiest when he was helping others. Walter could never do enough for you. We will all miss you, Walt.... Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020