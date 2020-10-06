Walter J. “Jim” Bonsall Walter J. “Jim” Bonsall, Sr., 95, formerly of Reading, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:25 pm in Mifflin Center. He was the husband of the late Edna J. (Wolf) Bonsall who passed away April 8, 2013. Born in Cumru Township, Mr. Bonsall was the son of the late Herman and Anna C. (Leonard) Bonsall. He served in the United States Army during World War II and Battle of the Bulge. Mr. Bonsall was employed as a machine operator at Luden’s in Reading for 22 years retiring August 1, 1988. He was life member of VFW Post 38 and served as District Commander for 11 years. He was a member of Disable American Veterans. Mr. Bonsall is survived by his daughter Bonnie J. Brennan, wife of William F. Brennan of Kenhorst; granddaughters Heather A. Foley, wife of David M. Foley and Kelly A. Brennan, fiancée of Daniel R. Lally, III and his sisters Ella Mae Petersheim a resident at Mifflin Center; Doris Layton; Patricia Ann Bowers of Stony Creek Mills and was preceded in death by his son Walter J. Bonsall, Jr. who passed away October 23, 1996 and 13 brothers and sisters. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Burl Latshaw will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Monday 9:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to VFW Post 38, c/o Mrs. Bonnie J. Brennan, 1346 Woodcrest Drive, Kenhorst, PA 19607 in memory of Mr. Walter J. Bonsall, Sr. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com