Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Jones.

Walter Nelson Jones, 80, of Womelsdorf, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Joyce M. (nee' Wilson) Jones.

Born March 2, 1939, in York, S.C., he was a son of the late Jessie O. and Ruby (nee' Watts) Jones. Walter served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years until his retirement.

Interment with military honors will be private at

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com