Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Lawrence Jr..

Walter F. Lawrence Jr., 80, of Leesport, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Reading Hospital, with his

loving wife, Marites (Aoanan) Lawrence by his side.

Born in his Leesport home, Walter was a son of the late Esther (Dell) and Walter F. Lawrence Sr.

He graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. He then worked in the plant at Brenntag Northeast, before retiring. Walter loved to hunt and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States on hunting trips. He also was very fond of his

hunting dogs, especially Arkie, at home.

In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by a sister,

Carolann, West Reading, sister-in-law, Leony Wessner, wife of Robert, Pennside; and a nephew, Brandon Wessner. He was predeceased by a brother, William, husband of Joyce.

A graveside service for Walter will held at 10:00 a.m. at Leesport Cemetery on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



