Walter S. Milen, 88, of Wilshire, Sinking Spring, and formerly of Yonkers and Staten Island, N.Y., passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, 9:33 p.m., in his residence.

He was the husband of Irma E. (Silva) Milen, with whom he celebrated their 64th year of marriage this past June. Born in Yonkers, he was a son of the late Wladislaw and Teofilia (Gutowska) Milenkiewicz.

Mr. Milen was employed by JP Morgan Chase for 28 years as a credit investigation officer prior to retiring in 1991. He attended Manhattan College and was a 1962

graduate of Baruch College, New York City, with a

bachelor's degree in business administration. Mr. Milen was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola RCC where he was very active having served as a lector and doing charity work for the Catholic church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Always extremely active his interests included fishing, golfing, row boating, tennis, bowling, dancing,

carpentry, swimming and exercising. He served as a

stenotype operator in the Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Maria Celeste, wife of Thomas Klostik, of Sinking Spring; and

Valerie J. Murphy, of Staten Island, N.Y.; and grand-children: Amanda and Sean Murphy and Joshua Klostik.

He was predeceased by a sister, Stephanie Campbell; and by a brother, Raymond Milenkiewicz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Loyola RCC, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Reading, PA 19608, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Reverend Stephan Isaac officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery,

Annville, Pa. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Bea

Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA.

Bean Funeral Home Sinking Spring, is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



