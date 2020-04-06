|
|
Walter R. “Bob” Mooney, Jr., 83, of Franklin, formerly of Reading, died Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born in Oil City on November 6, 1936 to the late Walter and Dorothy Mooney. He served in the U.S. Navy. Bob enjoyed his grandkids, hunting, fishing, golf, and homemade cookies. He worked for Continental Can Co. and later US Can and Crown Cork & Seal. He retired from Luden’s Hershey Foods in Reading. Bob was married to the former Helen Janice Gifford, and she preceded him in death. Four children survive, Jodi J. Mooney of Tionesta, Jeffrey R. Mooney (Courtney) of Coopersburg, Jason W. Mooney (Audree) of Reading, and Julie M. Mooney of Reading; five grandchildren: Reilley, Emilie, Colby, Kyler, and Camren Mooney; two sisters, Saundra Best and Dottie Mooney; a brother, Larry Mooney; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barb Gariepy. The family thanks Bob’s faithful friend, Barb, and the staff of The Caring Place. Services will be private. Arrangements by Hile-Best Funeral Home, Seneca, PA. (www.hilebest.com)
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020