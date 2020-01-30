|
|
Walter Russell Sowers, 93, born on July 4, 1926 in Slatington, PA to the late Harry E. and Bessie (Wassum) Sowers. Walter is predeceased by his wife Ann Dolores “Jo” Sowers and brother, Eugene Sowers. He is survived by his sister, Doris Bishop, widow of BG Bishop, of Arkansas, his children; Joanne Smith, wife of Donald, of Albuquerque NM, Steven Sowers, husband of Tracy, of Mohnton PA and Gregory Sowers, husband of Louie, of Baltimore MD. He is also survived by his loving partner of many years, Rosemarie Reinsel, he is also survived by his grandchildren; Travis Paul, Evan Paul, husband of Dayna, Scott Sowers, Andrew Sowers, husband of Tanya, Samantha Ritter, wife of Ryan, and step grandchildren Trevor & Kaley Wagner, and great grandchildren, Boedy & Harley Ritter. Walter is a graduate of Wyomissing High School and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII. He was employed by Textile Machine Works and Wyomissing Corporation. He played professional baseball, enjoyed family, golfing, playing bridge, and puzzles. He was also a member of the Heritage Veteran’s Association. The Family would like to thank the Visiting Angels, and Bayada Hospice for their loving care they gave to Walter. A memorial gathering will be held to Honor Walter’s life at The Heritage of Green Hills, 200 Tranquility Lane, Shillington, PA 19607 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Donations may be made in Walter’s honor to the or any . Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020