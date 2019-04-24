Walter S. Seidel Jr., 80, of Reading, died April 22, 2019, in Tower Health/Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Nagle) Seidel to whom he married September 26, 1959.

Born in Reading, Pa., on September 24, 1938, he was a son of the late Walter S. Seidel Sr. and Verna Mae (Schmeck) Seidel.

Walter attended Reading Schools. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Walter was employed 41 years as a parts puller with Rockwell International and Goss of

Wyomissing, before retiring in 2000. He was a life member of the Riverside Beneficial Association, Reading, and a member of Camp Three Springs, Tioga County, Pa.

Walter loved his dog, Bailey, was an avid Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco 49er's and a Sprint Car racing fan. He loved hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, playing softball, country music, and sitting on his front porch or in his

backyard by his fire pit. If he wasn't on his front porch, he could be found at Mike's Sandwich Shop or at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market.

Walter is also survived by three children: Michele E. Seidel, Troy A. Seidel and Heather L. (Seidel) Bennetch. He was the proud grandfather of two grandchildren, Heather C. (Lorah), wife of Clifford Diehl, and Cierra A. Bennetch.

Walter was predeceased by two sisters, Edna J. Barbitta and Gloria J. Slater.

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 26, at 6:00 p.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

