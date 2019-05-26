Walter Richard "Skip" Wagonseller passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Daphne, Alabama. He was 82 years old.

Skip was born an only child on January 12, 1937, in Laureldale, Pennsylvania, to the late William Richard "Bill" Wagonseller and Florence "Floss" Wagonseller, nee Belles.

He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1954 and soon thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During his time aboard the USS Pritchett, Skip was stationed in Japan and served throughout the Pacific. Upon discharge, Skip

returned to the States where he met and married the love of his life, Pat, on June 18, 1960. They would soon

thereafter begin their family while Skip began his career with the only company he would ever work for,

Continental Can Company, later acquired by Sonoco and eventually Greif Brothers Corp. Skip was highly successful in sales, as well as innovation, holding several patents for the company.

Skip retired in 2000, at which point he stayed busy

traveling, bowling, and serving as elder and treasurer for his church, Trinity Bible Fellowship. Skip was a proud member of The Gideons International, a Master Mason with the Masonic Center of Reading and an honorary

member of the Laureldale Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Company.

Skip was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather, or rather Poppy, to his family, as well as a

generous and kind mentor to many. He will be remembered for his bright eyes, kind smile and gentle, yet ever present, sense of humor. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy of family and faith in Jesus Christ.

Skip is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 59 years, Patricia Ann "Pat" Wagonseller, nee Dullen. He is also

survived by his three sons: Walter Richard "Rick" (Jenny) Wagonseller Jr., of Kelletville, Pennsylvania; Thomas

(Karla) Wagonseller, of Sarasota, Florida; and Robert

(Michelle) Wagonseller, of Daphne, Alabama; six

grandchildren: Sarah, Kortney, Elizabeth, Matthew, Josh and Rachel; and five great-grandchildren: Eli, Emma, Khloe, Cash and Samuel.

Services will be held at Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, 220 Main Street, Blandon, Pennsylvania, on Friday, May 31, 2019. A viewing and visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., and will last until 11:00 a.m., at which time the memorial service will begin. Burial will follow at Laureldale

Cemetery in Reading. Following the graveside service, the family will greet friends back at the church for fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Gideons International in hope that the good news of the Gospel reaches the multitudes.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., in Temple is

entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



