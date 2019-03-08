Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Wanner Jr..

Walter W. Wanner Jr., 39, of Heidelberg Twp., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Reading

Hospital.

Born in West Reading on November 6, 1979, the son of Lori L. (Patton) and Walter W. Wanner Sr., both of

Heidelberg Twp.

He was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School.

Walter most recently worked at the Morgan Corporation. He loved music and the arts.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Polaris Rose Wanner; a brother, Jeremy M. Wanner; a

sister, Jessica A. Wanner; a niece, Emilia Ward; a nephew, Talon Wanner; and his dog, Eva.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leon H. and Violet F. (Ruhl) Wanner; and his maternal grandparents, Robert R. and Arlene (Quaintance) Patton.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pawsitively Pomeranian Rescue, 4950 Count St.,

Harrisburg, PA 17109.

Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



