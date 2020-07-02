Walter Wiser

Walter C. Wiser, 90, of Topton passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Lehigh Valley In-Patient Hospice, Allentown. He was the loving husband of Margaret E. (Jackson) Wiser, whom he married on August 9, 1958. Born in Mount Union, Huntingdon County, PA, Walter was the son of the late Cecil C. and Gwendolyn (Bond) Wiser. He was a graduate of Huntingdon High School and East Stroudsburg University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biology, and honorably served his country in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division, during the Korean War. He began his teaching career in Prince George’s County, MD, then spent a year teaching overseas at Upper Heyford Air Force Base in Great Britain, returning to teach earth science for 32 more years at Fleetwood Area High School and retiring in 1992. In 1993, he joined the American Red Cross Berks County Chapter where he served not only as a local disaster team captain, but also on the National Disaster relief team attending 13 national disasters including 3 weeks at Ground Zero in NYC for 9/11. He and Margaret were active and faithful members of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Topton, and Walter was also a member of the Ray A. Master Post 217 of the American Legion. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and working around his home, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife of 61 years, Margaret, Walter is survived by his two children, Jeffrey D. Wiser, and wife Frances, of Bryn Mawr, and Kimberly L. (Wiser) Stoudt, and husband Ronald, of Fleetwood; and five grandchildren, Matthew Wiser, Erin Wiser, Alexandra Stoudt, Davis Stoudt and Lukas Stoudt. Along with his parents, Walter was predeceased by younger twin brothers James and John Wiser. A memorial service to celebrate Walter’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Peter’s United Church of Christ, 122 West Franklin Street, Topton, PA, with Reverend Roger M. Ulrich officiating. Burial with military honors provided by Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion Honor Guard, Topton, will follow in Topton Union Cemetery. Social distancing measures will be in effect and we ask that all attendees please wear masks. There are no calling hours. The family requests contributions be made in Walter’s memory to St. Peter’s UCC, 122 W Franklin St., Topton, PA 19562. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
.