Walter R. "Zeke" Zerkowski, age 82, passed away

peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Genesis Berkshire Center in Exeter Township.

Born in Reading on July 21, 1936, to the late Walter S. and Mildred (Gajewski) Zerkowski, Zeke attended St. Peter's R. C. School, was employed in the Maintenance Department for the City of Reading and he worked in the family grocery store, Walter's Meat Market.

He is survived by several cousins.

Private graveside services will be held in St. Mary R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Perpetual Care Fund of St. Mary R.C. Cemetery, c/o St.

Catharine of Siena Parish Center, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606.

Arrangements entrusted to the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Reading.



