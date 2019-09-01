|
The Lord has called home his faithful
servant, The Rev. Walton R. Horn, 100, on August 19, 2019.
Pastor Horn recently retired as pastor of St. Mark's UCC Church, Reading, was a member of Grace Lutheran Church
Shillington, and Emeritus of Kissinger's Church. Born in Perkasie, Pa., May 1, 1919, he was a son of the late Erwin K. and Lizzie May (Koch) Horn. He was the loving
husband of Mildred M. (Shutter) Horn for 72 years until her death in 2011.
Pastor Horn was ordained in 1966 after graduating from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. He served as pastor of Bern
Lutheran Church and as interim pastor for many churches in the Reading area; as chaplain at Berks Heim, Country Meadows and Hearthstone; and as president of the
Lutheran Inner Mission Society of Reading. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, as an agent of the U.S. Border Patrol and as a police officer in Perkasie. He was fire police captain for Greenfields Fire Company, Reading; a member of the Hawk Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America; past president of the Reading Radio Club; former commander of the American Legion Post 280 of Perkasie; and a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 148-NJ.
Pastor Horn enjoyed fishing and ham radio, call sign W3OKX, but most of all he loved his family, Christian
fellowship and deep friendships over 53 years of ministry. Pastor Horn is survived by three children: The Rt. Rev.
Richard W. Horn and his wife, Ute of Pompton Plains, N.J.; Jeanne M. Scheerbaum, of Allentown; Kathryn A. Elbert and her husband, Bob, of Wyomissing; a brother, Richard J. Horn and wife, Nancy, of Westminster, Md.; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, John E. Horn Sr.; and sister, Elizabeth Snyder Morgan.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Kissinger's Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd.,
Wyomissing, PA. Visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with service at 2:00 p.m. Final resting place, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Mark's UCC, 211 W. Greenwich Street, Reading PA 19601,
Kissinger's Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing PA 19610, or American Legion Post #280, P.O. Box 202,
Perkasie PA 18960.
The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,
Shillington, is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com