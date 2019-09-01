Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kissinger's Church
715 Berkshire Blvd.
Wyomissing, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Kissinger's Church
715 Berkshire Blvd.,
Wyomissing, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walton Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walton Horn


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walton Horn Obituary

The Lord has called home his faithful

servant, The Rev. Walton R. Horn, 100, on August 19, 2019.

Pastor Horn recently retired as pastor of St. Mark's UCC Church, Reading, was a member of Grace Lutheran Church

Shillington, and Emeritus of Kissinger's Church. Born in Perkasie, Pa., May 1, 1919, he was a son of the late Erwin K. and Lizzie May (Koch) Horn. He was the loving

husband of Mildred M. (Shutter) Horn for 72 years until her death in 2011.

Pastor Horn was ordained in 1966 after graduating from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. He served as pastor of Bern

Lutheran Church and as interim pastor for many churches in the Reading area; as chaplain at Berks Heim, Country Meadows and Hearthstone; and as president of the

Lutheran Inner Mission Society of Reading. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, as an agent of the U.S. Border Patrol and as a police officer in Perkasie. He was fire police captain for Greenfields Fire Company, Reading; a member of the Hawk Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America; past president of the Reading Radio Club; former commander of the American Legion Post 280 of Perkasie; and a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 148-NJ.

Pastor Horn enjoyed fishing and ham radio, call sign W3OKX, but most of all he loved his family, Christian

fellowship and deep friendships over 53 years of ministry. Pastor Horn is survived by three children: The Rt. Rev.

Richard W. Horn and his wife, Ute of Pompton Plains, N.J.; Jeanne M. Scheerbaum, of Allentown; Kathryn A. Elbert and her husband, Bob, of Wyomissing; a brother, Richard J. Horn and wife, Nancy, of Westminster, Md.; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a brother, John E. Horn Sr.; and sister, Elizabeth Snyder Morgan.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Kissinger's Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd.,

Wyomissing, PA. Visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with service at 2:00 p.m. Final resting place, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Mark's UCC, 211 W. Greenwich Street, Reading PA 19601,

Kissinger's Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing PA 19610, or American Legion Post #280, P.O. Box 202,

Perkasie PA 18960.

The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,

Shillington, is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now