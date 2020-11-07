1/1
Wanda Ann Winfield-Dunn Wanda Ann Winfield-Dunn, 64, of Lanham, MD., entered eternal rest unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Roanoke Rapids, NC. Born August 29,1956 in Reading, PA, she was the cherished daughter to the late James Winfield Sr. & Bessie C. Winfield (Jones). Wanda was the beloved wife of William Anthony Dunn. The couple would have celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary this November 26th. Wanda was a Reading High School graduate & attended Reading Area Community College, where she earned her associate’s degree as a registered nurse. She proudly served as an RN for 14 years, working at various facilities. Beloved by everyone who knew her, Wanda was a notoriously selfless, kind, and generous person. Her good nature and joviality were immediately obvious to everyone who met her. Wanda enjoyed writing poems and had the honor of seeing the poem she wrote for her mother, “All Is Quiet” published in the National Book of Poetry. She was even made a distinguished member of the International Society of Poets, in 1995. Wanda also loved traveling, family cookouts, and watching Tyler Perry & romance movies. However, above all else, she truly treasured spending time with her family. In addition to her husband William, Wanda’s spirit will be carried on by her son Michael Edward Dunn; 2 granddaughters Jade Atiya Nicole Dunn, Nala Marie Allen; 3 brothers James Winfield Jr., Johnny Winfield, Jerry Winfield, and 4 sisters Carolyn Winfield, Breasely Mitchell, Rosalind Bell and Amanda Winfield. Wanda also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish her memory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be private and for immediate family only. You may join the family on Facebook live Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. via Theo C. Auman Funeral Home’s Facebook page, https://business.facebook.com/Theo-C-Auman-Inc-155297781175354/. Burial will be at the Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Winfield-Dunn family.

