Wanida M. “Marie” (Shade) Black Wanida M. “Marie” (Shade) Black, 69, of Laureldale, passed away Friday in Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center. Wanida was married to the late Michael P. Black who passed away April 23, 2007. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Shade and Frances “Peach” (Rankin) Shade. In earlier years she was employed by King’s Department Store in Reading. She later was employed as a teacher at Circle of Learning in Temple and Callowhill Nursery in Muhlenberg Twp. Wanida enjoyed Karaoke at the Haymakers in Reading, sewing, and she loved her rescue dog, Camber. Wanida loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchild. Survivors include a daughter Tara L. Shade and partner Brian Quinn. There are three granddaughters, Brittany Seidel, wife of Matthew Young, Ashley Seidel fiancé of Alec Piontek, and Courtnee Seidel and partner Shane Kramer. Also, there is one great grandchild, Noah Young. There is a brother in law, David Black and a sister in law, June Wert. Wanida is also survived by her companion, Terry Brossman. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 27th from 1:00 until 2:00 pm in the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. There will be a time of sharing at 2 pm. All CDC guidelines will be enforced which include wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com