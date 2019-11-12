|
Ward R. Price, also known as Rodney Price, 102, of Reading, passed away Sunday, November 10, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading. Ward was born in Reading on June 19, 1917, a son of the late Daphne (Kerling) and F. LeRoy Price and was the widower of Charlotte G. (Guenther) Price, who passed away February 19, 2010. He was believed to be the oldest World War II survivor in Berks County and was the oldest member of Greg Post 12 American Legion. Ward was graduate of Reading High School and Albright College and was employed as a Final Real Estate Settlement Closer at Berks Title Insurance for 40 years, retiring in 1979. He later worked at American Color and Chemical Corp. During WWII, he served in combat as a 1st Lieutenant in Europe in General Patton’s Third Army, first as a Forward Observer in an airplane where he flew 43 missions before being shot down. Then, he was given command of a tank. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge and later attained the rank of Captain. He was awarded the Air Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Four Battle Stars, World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). He was a 75 year member of American Legion Post #12, Reading. Ward is survived by his son, Christopher W. Price, of Reading. ALL ABLE VETERANS ARE REQUESTED TO ATTEND HIS HONORS CEREMONY. Friends are invited to call on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Feeney Funeral Home. A religious service will be held at 12 noon. Interment in Laureldale Cemetery, with full military honors will follow with Topton American Legion Honor Guard, U.S. Army Military Honors and Gregg Post # 12. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name are requested to Veterans Making a Difference, 2412 Spring Street West Lawn, PA 19609. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., Berks County’s Veteran Funeral Home, 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019