|
|
Warren P. “Skip” Baker Sr., 88, of Bethel, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Foose) Baker, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage on July 16. Warren, a son of the late Monroe C. and May I. (Sholl) Baker, was born in Summit Station. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Warren P. Baker Jr., husband of Nancy, Bethel; Patricia A., wife of Richard Smith, Ruffsdale; Doris J., wife of Robert Gregory, Newmanstown; Delores M., wife of Bruce Henn, Hamburg; and Alretta M., wife of Terry Schwenk, Auburn; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Smith. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Auburn. He was an Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey Street, Rehrersburg. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Summer Hill Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1185 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020